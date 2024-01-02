Madhya Pradesh CM chairs review meeting of Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion in Bhopal and gave necessary instructions. During the meeting, CM Yadav said that the department should try to attract companies to set up industries according to local convenience for the industrial development in areas like Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand in the state.

The department should also launch a campaign to set up small units at the local level according to the availability of local produce like milk, soybean, herbal and minor forest produce etc. in the state, the CM said, adding that along with setting up the industry, efforts should also be made to take the industry forward. "Make industries self-reliant and profitable. Make coordination with various departments for its work. The department should make plans to establish industries in new areas by establishing new railway tracks and through waterways with future point of view," Yadav said.

He further said that make a plan to encourage economically capable local industrialists to set up new industries in the district. Establish employment based industries along with machine based industries. The department should make policies according to the future prospects of the state and the needs of the industries. (ANI)

