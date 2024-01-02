Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL 34 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex falls 379 pts on profit taking in bank & IT stocks, foreign fund outflows Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by 379 points on Tuesday due to profit-taking in bank, auto and IT shares after recent sharp gains and fresh foreign fund outflows.

DEL 47 BIZ-RBI-BANKS RBI proposes banks with less than 6 pc net NPAs to declare dividends Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday proposed allowing banks having net non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of less than 6 per cent to declare dividends.

DEL 65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee declines 11 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to settle at 83.32 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities and increased dollar demand from importers.

DCM 28 BIZ-SUGAR-OUTPUT India's Oct-Dec sugar output dips 7.7 pc to 112 lakh tons: NFCSF New Delhi: Sugar production was 7.7 per cent lower at 112 lakh tonnes in the first three months of the ongoing 2023-24 season, owing to lesser output in two key states, according to cooperative body NFCSF.

DCM 47 BIZ-MARUTI-PRODUCTION Maruti Suzuki production falls 2.96 pc at 1,21,028 units in Dec 2023 New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 2.96 per cent decline in total vehicle production at 1,21,028 units in December 2023.

DEL 29 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 280; silver bounces Rs 300 New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 280 to Rs 64,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong global cues and depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

