Left Menu

Transport unions' protest at Jantar Mantar on Jan 3 against new provisions on hit-and-run

Transport unions from across the country will join a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.Kishan Verma, president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalising these laws.We will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:43 IST
Transport unions' protest at Jantar Mantar on Jan 3 against new provisions on hit-and-run
  • Country:
  • India

Transport unions from across the country will join a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Kishan Verma, president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalising these laws.

''We will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. These laws have the power to ruin families and are akin to capital punishment. Drivers don't hit and run over people deliberately. Sometimes they flee the spot due to the fear of getting attacked by the people. Transport unions from across the country will be joining the protest,'' Verma told PTI.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will also participate in the protest on Wednesday and will host another gathering at Rajghat on Thursday.

''We will hold a peaceful gathering at Rajghat on Thursday. Unions cutting across party lines will be involved in these gatherings,'' Rajendra Soni ofDelhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said.

Soni, who is also associated with the transport union of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said they will be forced to go on a strike if a solution is not reached.

Truckers have been protesting since Monday against the stringent provision under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which imposes a punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh if the driver flees in a hit-and-run case without informing the police.

The protest has also impacted supply of fuel as motorists formed long queues outside petrol stations triggering a panic-buying spree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024