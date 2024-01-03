Left Menu

Politicisation of trade is immoral and unsustainable, China says

"A trade war, a science and technology war, exercises in decoupling or de-risking are, in essence, the politicisation of economic and trade issues," said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. "This is immoral and unsustainable and ultimately affects the overall interests of the international community." The world's two biggest economies used to be each other's largest trading partners.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:33 IST
Politicisation of trade is immoral and unsustainable, China says

China on Wednesday said a situation in which national security restrictions severely impede global growth due to "the politicisation of economic and trade issues" would be "immoral and unsustainable". after a International Monetary Fund warning.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath in December said that if the world economy and trade fragmented into two blocs

- implying predominantly the U.S. and Europe in the West and China and Russia in the East - global gross domestic product could be cut by 2.5% to 7%. "A trade war, a science and technology war, exercises in decoupling or de-risking are, in essence, the politicisation of economic and trade issues," said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

"This is immoral and unsustainable and ultimately affects the overall interests of the international community." The world's two biggest economies used to be each other's largest trading partners. While both governments publicly oppose decoupling, China is now trading more with Southeast Asia, and the U.S. with neighbouring Canada and Mexico.

China has imposed exports curbs on a number of critical minerals, such as graphite - of which it provides 67% of global supply - citing national security concerns. The United States opposes export controls announced by China on gallium and germanium, metals used to produce semiconductors and other electronics.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has placed restrictions on the export of semiconductors and the equipment to make them to China, also citing security concerns. "China is willing to work with all parties to advocate inclusive economic globalisation, resolutely oppose anti-globalisation and oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism," Wang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024