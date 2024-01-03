Left Menu

DGCA increases checks to ensure flight safety, takes 542 enforcement actions on airlines in 2023

In a statement, DGCA informed that it has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid-down safety obligations.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:49 IST
DGCA increases checks to ensure flight safety, takes 542 enforcement actions on airlines in 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed on Wednesday that a total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in 2023, a 77 per cent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out during the preceding year, to enhance safety standards in the aviation industry. In a statement, DGCA informed that it has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid-down safety obligations.

It said extensive surveillance mechanisms play a pivotal role in safety, mitigating potential safety risks and enhancing safety margins across the industry. During the year 2023, DGCA said it intensified its safety oversight efforts and conducted a staggering 5,745 surveillances (4039 planned surveillances, 1706 spot checks and night surveillances), which is an all-time high.

This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent in surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasising the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape. Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted, enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken.

Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included the suspension of the Approved Training Organization of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and Spice Jet for various non-compliances. Enforcement actions were also taken on erring pilots or cabin crew, air traffic control officers (ATCOs), non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators.

"DGCA's unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024