DGCA increases checks to ensure flight safety, takes 542 enforcement actions on airlines in 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed on Wednesday that a total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in 2023, a 77 per cent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out during the preceding year, to enhance safety standards in the aviation industry. In a statement, DGCA informed that it has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid-down safety obligations.

It said extensive surveillance mechanisms play a pivotal role in safety, mitigating potential safety risks and enhancing safety margins across the industry. During the year 2023, DGCA said it intensified its safety oversight efforts and conducted a staggering 5,745 surveillances (4039 planned surveillances, 1706 spot checks and night surveillances), which is an all-time high.

This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent in surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasising the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape. Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted, enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken.

Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included the suspension of the Approved Training Organization of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and Spice Jet for various non-compliances. Enforcement actions were also taken on erring pilots or cabin crew, air traffic control officers (ATCOs), non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators.

"DGCA's unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)