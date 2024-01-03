Left Menu

Maharashtra to revise milk subsidy formula announced in winter session for wider coverage: Minister

The milks standard has to be 3.2 per cent fat and 8.3 per cent solid not fat SNF, he had said. Asked about the subsidy on Wednesday, the minister said, We are revising that formula so that we can cover more milk-producing farmers in the state. This would take some time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:01 IST
Maharashtra to revise milk subsidy formula announced in winter session for wider coverage: Minister
Maharashtra animal husbandry and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Wednesday that the state government would revise an earlier accepted formula to provide subsidy to milk producers for wider coverage.

During the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur, Vikhe Patil had said on December 20 that the government would give a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers in the state. The milk's standard has to be 3.2 per cent fat and 8.3 per cent solid not fat (SNF), he had said. Asked about the subsidy on Wednesday, the minister said, "We are revising that formula so that we can cover more milk-producing farmers in the state. This would take some time."

