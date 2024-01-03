Adi kekir among three Arunachal products to get GI tag

Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:22 IST
Three items of Arunachal Pradesh have received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officials said on Wednesday.

These are adi kekir (ginger), carpet handmade by Tibetan settlers and wooden items made by the Wancho community, they said.

Adi kekir is a variety of ginger produced in the East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts. It is known for its taste and size.

Handmade carpets prepared by the Tibetan refugees who live in various parts of the state are famous for their typical designs, motifs and textures.

Wanchoo wooden craft items are unique as they feature human heads -- tobacco pipes with head-shaped bowls and drinking mugs with warriors carrying heads. The artisans also create sculptures of Lord Buddha, animals, and dolls.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is supporting the initiative of the state government to promote these products, and is also providing financial assistance, officials said.

Of the 18 such products supported by NABARD for GI registration, six products have received the certification so far. Earlier, Yak Churpi -- cheese prepared from the milk of Arunachali yak, Khamti rice -- a variety of sticky rice produced in Namsai district, and Tangsa textile of Changlang district, received the GI tags.

''It is a proud moment for us and we will enhance our efforts in the state,'' a senior NABARD official said.

GI Tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Geographical indications are covered as a component of intellectual property rights (IPRs) under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

