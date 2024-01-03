Full shutdown of production at Libya's Sharara oilfield because of protests -engineers

Libya's Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, was fully shutdown because of protests, two engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, local protests forced a reduction in output at the oilfield.

The Sharara field, one of Libya's largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)