Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in Telangana

The Adani Group came forward again to invest in Telangana state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held talks with Gautam Adani's elder son and CEO of Ports and SEZs, Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO Asish Rajvansh. "The Chief Minister assured the Adani company delegation that the state government will provide the required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to the new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The CM said the government is inviting investments from Adani company to set up industries in Telangana. "The Adani Group representatives said that the company will continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects. The Adani Group delegation said that the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of government in Telangana state," as per the release.

The representatives talked with the government about setting up a data centre and an aerospace park in the state. The establishment of new projects and the progress of ongoing projects were also discussed in the meeting. IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CM Secretary Shanawaz Qasim, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and others were present during the meeting. (ANI)

