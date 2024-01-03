Left Menu

Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in Telangana

The Adani Group came forward again to invest in Telangana state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held talks with Gautam Adani's elder son and CEO of Ports and SEZs, Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO Asish Rajvansh.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:44 IST
Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in Telangana
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. (Photo source: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group came forward again to invest in Telangana state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held talks with Gautam Adani's elder son and CEO of Ports and SEZs, Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO Asish Rajvansh. "The Chief Minister assured the Adani company delegation that the state government will provide the required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to the new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The CM said the government is inviting investments from Adani company to set up industries in Telangana. "The Adani Group representatives said that the company will continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects. The Adani Group delegation said that the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of government in Telangana state," as per the release.

The representatives talked with the government about setting up a data centre and an aerospace park in the state. The establishment of new projects and the progress of ongoing projects were also discussed in the meeting. IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CM Secretary Shanawaz Qasim, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and others were present during the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024