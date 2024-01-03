Left Menu

Pune man kills teen daughter after fight over his drinking habit

A man in Pune stabbed his 16-year-old daughter to death after the two fought over his drinking habit, an official said on Wednesday.Wagholi resident Fakira Dupargude, aged about 45, would often consume alcohol and have arguments with his wife, son and daughter Akshada. The crime branch arrested Dupargude after three hours when he was trying to flee the city on a bus, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:33 IST
Pune man kills teen daughter after fight over his drinking habit
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Pune stabbed his 16-year-old daughter to death after the two fought over his drinking habit, an official said on Wednesday.

Wagholi resident Fakira Dupargude, aged about 45, would often consume alcohol and have arguments with his wife, son and daughter Akshada. "On Wednesday, when Akshada's mother and brother were not at home, she had a dispute with her father over his drinking issue. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled away," said a crime branch official.

Neighbours rushed the teenager to a hospital but she could not be saved. The crime branch arrested Dupargude after three hours when he was trying to flee the city on a bus, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024