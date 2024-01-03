VGGS 2024: Circular economy seminar to be held on January 12

Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development & Urban Housing Department during a press conference on Wednesday announced that a seminar on "Opportunities through Circular Economy: Recycling Wastewater & Waste to Energy" will be held on January 12, 2024 from 10:00 to 13:00 hours at Seminar Hall 2, Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Ashwani Kumar shared that the seminar will be a vital platform for exchanging global ideas, showcasing practical solutions, and fostering collaboration for a greener future, contributing to the realization of the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047." Aligned with India's and Gujarat's national initiatives and global aspirations, this seminar will be an integral part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, as it will emphasize innovation and quality monitoring in realizing the concept of "Waste to Prosperity."

While delving into the details of the seminar he shared, that the seminar will comprise an inaugural Session, wherein Bhupendra Patel Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat, Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, and May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India among other key dignitaries will be present. He said two panel discussions will be held during the seminar. Panel discussion on 'Elevating Circular Solutions: Enhancing the Wastewater Reuse through Awareness, Innovation and Funding will kick off with insightful technical presentations from experts representing leading institutions, namely; the World Bank and CEPT University setting the stage for a dynamic exchange of ideas on how to propel wastewater reuse to new heights. It will be moderated by Debashish Biswas (Partner, Deloitte) and will explore the critical components of awareness, innovation, and funding as key drivers in the sustainable management of wastewater resources. During the discussion, participants will discuss the latest advancements, successful case studies, and innovative approaches in wastewater treatment and reuse.

The discussion will further revolve around the "policy environment and enablers for mainstreaming treated used water reuse in India." The objective of the discussion will be to raise awareness about the importance of circular solutions in wastewater management, showcase cutting-edge innovations, and address the financial aspects that play a pivotal role in implementing sustainable practices. Furthermore, during the discussion participants will contribute by sharing the European experience with the reuse of treated wastewater as well. This contribution is expected to provide valuable insights into international practices and strategies that can be applied to the Indian context. Thereafter, the Panel discussion on 'Empowering the Circular Economy: Transforming Waste into Energy through Policy Interventions and Innovative Solutions', will begin with two 5-minute technical presentations from experts from NIUA and the Government of Gujarat, who will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and initiatives in the field both at the global and national level. It will focus on transforming waste into energy through policy interventions and innovative solutions and will be moderated by Dr Suneel Pandey, Director and Senior Fellow, TERI.

The goal of this discussion will be to empower the circular economy landscape by exploring transformative strategies for converting waste into energy and cover the circular economy in urban settings by shedding light on the role of policy interventions and the development of frameworks for circular development, with a special emphasis on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) sector. During the panel discussion experts will share their valuable insights on successful policies, regulatory frameworks, and ground-breaking innovations that facilitate the conversion of waste materials into valuable energy resources. While sharing the details of the panel discussion, he highlighted a unique proposition of the seminar, which is the addition of live mind mapping alongside the discussions wherein the panellists' points of discussion will be recorded in the form of a mind map, adding a distinctive dimension to the Panel Discussions.

He shared that with approximately 400 participants from around the world expected, including panellists from organizations contributing extensively towards championing circular economy, the seminar aims to bring together city leaders, practitioners, academicians, industry experts, and knowledge seekers. The diverse participant roster includes distinguished Speakers from organizations like NITI Aayog, NIUA, the World Bank, ILO, JICA India, TERI, CEEW, ICLEI-South Asia, the Embassy of Finland and Abellon. Additionally, notable personalities namely, SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director, The World Bank India, Sonia Pant, Deputy Director General, NITI Aayog, Soumya Chaturvedula, Deputy Director, ICLEI, South Asia, Dr Suneel Pandey, Senior Fellow and Director, Environment & Waste Management Division, TERI among others will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the summit, by contributing to the diverse and enriching conversations around sustainable practices and circular economy advancements. The seminar will conclude with a valedictory session which will feature a sand art performance, followed by closing remarks on 'The Roadmap for Wastewater Reuse and Waste to Energy in Gujarat.'

The event will witness the participation from partner organizations such as ICLEI South Asia, JICA India, The World Bank, NIUA, Water.org, C40 Cities, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and the American Chamber of Commerce in India, with Norway taking the role of the partner country which will further enhance the event's depth and breadth. Ashwani Kumar concluded the press conference by extending a warm invitation to all concerned stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers to join this impactful session. (ANI)

