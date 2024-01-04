Left Menu

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

According to officials, the encounter in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 07:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Wednesday night, officials said. According to officials, the encounter in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot.

"Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Army and CRPF are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

