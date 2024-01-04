J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam
According to officials, the encounter in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot.
ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 07:34 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Wednesday night, officials said. According to officials, the encounter in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot.
"Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Army and CRPF are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir valley braces for harshest winter period
Kashmir’s harshest winter period ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ begins
3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in ambush of Army vehicles by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Officials.
Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir