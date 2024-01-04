Money laundering case probe: ED concludes day-long search at residence of Jharkhand CM's media advisor

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) concluded its day-long search of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence late on Wednesday. The ED raided the premises of the press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in connection with the ongoing alleged money laundering case, agency sources said.

According to the agency sources, searches were carried out at 12 locations, including the residences of Abhishek Prasad and the Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj. Meanwhile, sources on Tuesday said that Hemant Soren, who was issued a 'last opportunity' by the ED to record his statement in an alleged land scam days ago, replied to the agency, labelling his summons as 'illegal.'

It was the 7th summons issued to Soren by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, asking him to record his statement. According to sources, the Jharkhand Chief Minister, in his letter to ED, has also said that he has already given the details of his properties. He has so far skipped six summons.

"Soren has written to the ED in response to the summons issued to him, stating that the summons are 'illegal.' He has also accused ED of making the media trial of the whole matter. In his reply, he also said that he had already given the details of the properties. He has also accused ED of trying to destabilize the government," sources said. Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

