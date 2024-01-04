PM Modi to attend All India Conference at DGP, IGP in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the three-day annual All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 6-7, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The three-day conference will deliberate on challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism and narcotics smuggling.

"The conference, being held from January 5 to 7, will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others," the official statement said. Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for the implementation of the new criminal laws recently passed by Parliament.

"Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security, like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, deep fakes, etc., and ways to deal with them," it added. The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the Prime Minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from states and union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

"Unlike the symbolic presence of prime ministers earlier, he sits through all major sessions of the conference. The Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up," the release from the Prime Minister's office added. Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned in this year's conference. This will provide an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017, Kevadiya in 2018, IISER, Pune in 2019, Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021, and the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023. Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Jaipur this year.

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MOS for Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, among others. (ANI)

