BSF foils smuggling attempt at India-Bangladesh border, US dollar worth Rs 1.39 Crore recovered

Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency worth of Rs 1.39 crore at the International Border in West Bengal on Thursday. In a statement BSF informed that intelligence branch of BSF informed the jawans on duty about the smuggling of foreign currency in the area of responsibility in Nadia district of Border Outpost Betai under South Bengal Frontier.

"BSF personnel foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency at the International Border Of Dist- Nadia(West Bengal) in their area of responsibility and seized 1,66,900 US Dollars when smugglers were trying to smuggle this amount of foreign currency from India to Bangladesh. The value of the seized US Dollars in Indian currency is Rs 1,39,01,101," said a senior BSF officer. According to the statement, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on January 03, in the area of BSF border outpost Betai. The intelligence branch of BSF informed the jawans on duty about the smuggling of foreign currency in the area of responsibility. As soon as the news was received, the jawans became alert, and based on the information given by the intelligence department, the jawans laid ambush at the place indicated. As soon as the jawans became aware of some suspicious activities in their area, they immediately started surrounding the smugglers. Seeing the jawans coming towards them, the smugglers took advantage of the darkness and dense fog and ran back towards India. After a thorough search of the area, four bundles were found, and when opened, US$ 1,66,900 was recovered. The troops immediately seized the foreign currency for further legal action.

The seized US dollars have been handed over to Chapra Customs Office for further legal proceedings. AK Arya, Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier said that this was only a reflection of the vigilance displayed by his jawans on duty. He has urged people not to adopt the route of smuggling under any circumstances. He said in strong words that his jawans would not allow smuggling or any other kind of crime to take place on the border under any circumstances and would not spare the people involved in it. (ANI)

