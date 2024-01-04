Left Menu

BJP gears up for Lok Sabha polls, party appoints top leaders as Prabhari for four castes

Bhartiya Janata Party gears up for Lok Sabha elections 2024 . While BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah are leading the preparedness.

With few months remaining for the Lok Sabha polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party is preparing for the elections with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah leading the preparedness. As per the top source in the party, "Every Tuesday there will be a meeting of National General Secretaries strategizing for Lok sabha polls 2024. Soon party will announce the incharge for different states as well".

Sources have revealed that the party has put its top leaders in charge of groups or schemes that the party believes are critical to the victory. The BJP has rejigged Morcha Prabharis, and two separate groups and for beneficiaries (Labarthis) too have been formed.

A separate committee has also been formed to look after new members who would join the party ahead of the elections. "Party has made Tarun Chugh, national general secretary as Prabhari for Mahila self-help group and NGO," said sources.

"Committee for four castes (Poor, farmers, youth and women) and in charges- can be seen in relation to Morcha prabharis. For Poor - SC/ OBC - Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde has been given the charges. For Mahila/ Mahila Morcha - Baijayant Jay Panda. For Yuva / Yuva Morcha - Sunil Bansal. For Mahila self-help group - Tarun Chugh and Farmers/ Kisan Morcha - Sanjay Bandi is the in charge". ST Morcha has been handed over to Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Minority Morcha will be looked after by Dushyant Gautam, and for the Swanidhi scheme by Arvind Menon. (ANI)

