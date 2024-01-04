Left Menu

Govt to come up with 65 quality control orders to stop imports of sub-standard goods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:20 IST
Govt to come up with 65 quality control orders to stop imports of sub-standard goods
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government will issue 65 quality control orders (QCOs) covering over 500 products to contain imports of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said these orders are promoting safe products to consumers.

Under these orders, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

''We are coming up with almost 65 QCOs, covering more than 500 products. QCO is benefitting consumers and reducing sub-standard imports,'' he told reporters here.

These orders are already issued for goods like smart meters, nuts, bolts and fasteners.

Violation of the law can attract a penalty of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence, which increases to Rs 5 lakh minimum for the second and subsequent offences.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO (World Trade Organization) Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024