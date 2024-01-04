Left Menu

Gujarat Health Minister helps 21-year-old blood cancer patient airlift to Telangana

The youth was studying in Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University and sought help due to his financial inability to return to his home in Telangana.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:10 IST
Gujarat Health Minister helps 21-year-old blood cancer patient airlift to Telangana
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old youth battling blood cancer was airlifted from Ahmedabad to Telangana with the help of Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel. The youth was studying in Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University and sought help due to his financial inability to return to his home in Telangana.

The blood cancer patient had become unconscious after which he was taken to Apollo Hospital in Gandhinagar. Normally a person's WBC count is 4000 to 11000 but in this case, it had increased to 4,50,000. The team of doctors cured the patient by performing a surgery.

The man had sought help from the Health Minister due to financial inability to return. After which, Rushikesh Patel helped the patient return home by airlift and admitted him to the hospital in Telangana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024