Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Friday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian is underway, officials said. In the early hours, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the encounter in the Chotigam area of Shopian district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot, they said. "Encounter has started at Chotigam area of #Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

