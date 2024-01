Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Lunglei in Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Lunglei on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake struck at 7:18 am on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 07:18:58 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Lunglei, Mizoram, India", the NCS said in a post on X. Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Ukhrul at a depth of 26 km on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)