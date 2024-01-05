CM Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath marked the birth anniversary of former UP CM and Governor Kalyan Singh in a prominent program in Lucknow. During the event, CM Yogi paid floral tributes to Kalyan Singh's portrait, extending a profound gesture of respect and homage to the esteemed leader on this significant occasion.

"Humble tribute to the pioneer of the Shri Ram Mandir movement, former Governor of Rajasthan, and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' Revered Kalyan Singh 'Babuji' on his birth anniversary," CM Yogi Adityanath posted on his X. "Revered 'Babu Ji' will always be remembered for his selfless service to society and the nation" he added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tributes to the former UP Chief Minister saying "Remembering one of the tallest leaders of our party, known for his bold and decisive stand, Shraddheya Kalyan Singh ji on his Jayanti. He displayed remarkable courage to give up power for the ideals he believed in and is a source of inspiration for all the karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party." BJP President JP Nadda also remembered Kalyan Singh's contribution to the BJP "Respected Kalyan Singh ji, a symbol of intense nationalism and a strong supporter of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has laid the foundation stone of good governance and social justice in Uttar Pradesh. Today, with his inspiration, the state is moving on the path of public welfare and historical development. Today I pay my respects to Babu ji on his birth anniversary. Your sacrifices and struggles for national upliftment and cultural renaissance always inspire us."

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021, at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Kalyan Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)