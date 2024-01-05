Coal India enters into MoU with EdCIL for Digitizing Education in eleven districts of Jharkhand

Coal India Limited (CIL), a Maharatna PSU is committed to sustainable and socially responsible practices. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), CIL actively engages in initiatives to uplift the education sector and empower the residents of its mining command areas through it. As incorporation of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) based learning is being increasingly adopted as the modern means of pedagogy today, CIL has entered into a MoU with EdCIL (India) Limited for "Digitizing Education in eleven districts of Jharkhand" on 03.01.2024 at New Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India Sh. Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), Coal India Limited and Sh. Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL (India) Ltd. along with Directors (Personnel) from CIL’s subsidiaries and dignitaries from Ministry of Coal and other Coal Companies.

The project will be implemented in 11 districts of Jharkhand within a period of three years. These districts have mining areas of three subsidiaries of CIL namely Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd. (CCL). The estimate cost of the project is Rs. 27.08 crores. One smart classroom and one ICT (Information & Communication Technology) lab will be installed in each identified school. The project also has provision of teacher training and three year maintenance of installed equipment.

This initiative which is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 represents a significant stride in leveraging technology to enhance education in coal districts. This is a step forward to fulfil the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The project will empower the students with rich educational content improving the learning outcomes. CIL is committed to driving positive change and enabling a brighter future for the communities through its CSR activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)