Pune-based gangster shot at by unidentified persons, injured; probe underway

Sharad Mohol, a Pune-based gangster on Friday sustained injuries when he was shot at by unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune, said the police. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the police.

Meanwhile, further probe is underway into the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

