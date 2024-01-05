Pune-based gangster shot at by unidentified persons, injured; probe underway
Sharad Mohol, a Pune-based gangster on Friday sustained injuries when he was shot at by unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune, said the police.
ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Sharad Mohol, a Pune-based gangster on Friday sustained injuries when he was shot at by unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune, said the police. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the police.
Meanwhile, further probe is underway into the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's Pune
- Sharad Mohol
- Kothrud
Advertisement