Tripura: CM Manik Saha announces hike in MLA fund

In a significant move aimed at fostering comprehensive development for the people of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha, on the first day of the Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly, unveiled a substantial increase in the MLA Area Development Fund.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:24 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move aimed at fostering comprehensive development for the people of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha, on the first day of the Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly, unveiled a substantial increase in the MLA Area Development Fund. MLA Area Development Fund refers to the funds provided by India's states to their MLAs.

Addressing the assembly, CM Saha announced that the current allocation for the MLA Area Development Scheme stands at Rs 50 lakhs per MLA per year, amounting to a total financial outlay of Rs 30 crores for all 60 MLAs. Proposing a noteworthy enhancement, he announced that the funds under this scheme would now be raised to Rs 75 lakhs, signifying an additional allocation of Rs 25 lakhs for each MLA.

"Consequently, the total annual allocation for all 60 MLAs is expected to reach Rs 45 crores, requiring an additional Rs 15 crores", said the Chief Minister. CM Saha emphasized that this augmentation in funds is slated to take effect in the upcoming financial year, 2024-25.

"This move reflects the government's commitment to promoting sustained growth and welfare for the citizens of Tripura," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

