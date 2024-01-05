Left Menu

3 minors held for extortion, attempted murder in Delhi's Welcome area

The accused minor had been demanding protection money from the victim, said police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three juveniles were apprehended for attempt to murder and extort money from a businessman in Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Friday. The three were nabbed from Kabir Nagar Madina Masjid Gali on Thursday,

Delhi Police said they had received a call on Thursday at 7:30 pm regarding a firing incident at Kabir Nagar Madina Masjid Wali Gali in Welcome Delhi. The accused, a 16-year-old accompanied by a few others, arrived at the house of the victim Mursaleen (28) and smashed a glass bottle at the iron gate, demanding to talk to him.

"They arrived at Mursaleen's house demanding that he should open the gate and talk with them. When Mursaleen did not open the gate he fired several rounds in the air outside the gate. The culprits also found Mursaleen's nephew, Mohd Shammi (25) outside in the gali and roughed him up," police said. The accused minor had been demanding that Mursaleen pay him Rs. 10,000 per month as protection money, said police.

Mursaleen runs a Jeans Packing unit and his nephew Mohd Shammi also works with him. A case of extortion and attempt to murder was registered on Mursaleen's complaint and three accused were held.

"Efforts are being made to trace the remaining accused and recover the weapon of offence," further stated the police. Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

