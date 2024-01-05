DCW's 181 helpline got over 41 lakh calls in last 8 years: Commission

Delhi Commission for Women's 181 helpline received more than 41 lakh calls since 2015, former chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday, her last day in office. "Over 41 lakh calls were received by the 181 Women Helpline of the Commission. Several State Governments and Commissions including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Orissa and others have visited the DCW to study the working of the 181 helpline run by the Commission," Maliwal said.

On Saturday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) released its achievement report for the past 8 years. Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said that in the last 8 years, the Commission has dealt with 1,70,423 complaints.

She further said that there has been an exponential 700 per cent increase in caseload as compared to the work of the previous commission. These cases have ranged from rape cases to those pertaining to dowry, domestic violence, honour killing, trafficking and other gendered crimes. "4,14,840 hearings have been held by the Chairperson and Members of the Commission.... The commission submitted over 500 policy recommendations to the Government," she added.

The panel further said that through the Rape Crisis Cell, the Commission assisted survivors of sexual assault in 1,97,479 hearings in the court. "60,751 sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors counselled by the Crisis Intervention Centre counsellors. The Commission has assisted in the registration of 29,800 FIRs of sexual assault and sexual harassment. The Commission assisted in moving 8,215 applications for victim compensation in the past 8 years," it said.

The Mobile Helpline Program of the Commission, which operates 24/7 with counsellors and 23 vans conducted over 2,59,693 visits to assist women in distress. Over 2500 women and girls have been rescued by the commission, the commission added.

It further said that as many as 2,13,490 complaints were registered with the Mahila Panchayat centres of the Commission in various communities in the past 8 years. "52,296 community meetings were organised by the Mahila Panchayats," the women's panel said.

Swati Maliwal, while speaking to ANI said that the counselling of 60,000 sexual assault survivors was done. "Delhi Commission for Women has done great work in the last eight years. We have done direct work on 1 lakh 70 thousand complaints. We sent more than 500 suggestions to the central government, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police. Counselling of 60,000 sexual assault survivors was done...Delhi Commission for Women was not scared & raised important questions from the system..." she said.

"DCW's impactful work has elevated its standing across the nation, leading to an influx of cases beyond Delhi's jurisdiction. Despite the limitations, the Commission passionately extends assistance to a number of women and girls in need across the country such as rescuing Unnao rape survivor, gang rape of 13 years old in UP, rescuing 45 trafficked girls from Jharkhand etc," the DCW said. (ANI)

