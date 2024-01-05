Left Menu

Fire at under-construction building in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram doused, no casualties

The fire was doused by the fire officers and no casualties were reported in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 19:04 IST
Fire at under-construction building in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram doused, no casualties
Fire at an under-construction building in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in an under-construction building in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram area, said an official from the district fire department. The fire broke out within the limits of Jedimetla police station.

The fire officers and fire engine from the fire department reached the spot of the incident upon receiving information and started the efforts to bring the fire under control. The fire was doused by the fire officers and no casualties were reported in the incident.

"A Fire broke out in an under-construction building at Gajularamaram. It was a small fire incident. The firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire," said Assistant District Fire Officer, Ranjit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024