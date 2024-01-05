Odisha: 13 BSF jawans injured as vehicle overturns in Boudh

As many as 13 Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans sustained injuries after their vehicle overturned on the Antagarh-Narayanpur Road in the Boudh district in Odisha, said the police. The accident took place after the vehicle got imbalanced, they added.

Meanwhile, the injured Jawans are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, the police said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)