Telangana: BTech student jumps to her death from college building

A first-year student of Gitam University at Rudraram in the Sangareddy district allegedly jumped to his death from the college building, police said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 21:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A first-year student of Gitam University at Rudraram in the Sangareddy district allegedly jumped to his death from the college building, police said on Friday. According to the police, the reason for the death is yet to be determined.

"We are still in the process of determining why she took her own life. An investigation is underway. We are in touch with her parents," Sangareddy Superintendent of Police, CH Rupesh, told ANI. The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the SP said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

