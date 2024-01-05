Left Menu

Central agencies to interrogate arrested terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo: Sources

The investigation will focus on whether Javed knows any of the terrorists being shown to him in pictures and to find out if Javed had involvement in any other terrorist activities apart from the 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 22:00 IST
Central agencies to interrogate arrested terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo: Sources
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central agencies will interrogate the wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo who is involved in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, said sources. The Delhi Police Special Cell team is continuously interrogating the terrorist Mattoo and as per the sources, the central investigative agencies will also interrogate him regarding the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years by showing their photographs.

The investigation will focus on whether Javed knows any of the terrorists being shown to him in pictures and to find out if Javed had involvement in any other terrorist activities apart from the 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Javed was arrested on Thursday in the national capital.

According to sources, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also been instructed to inform about Javed's arrest to his family member. The J-K Police can also contact the Delhi Police to interrogate Javed because the state police are investigating many cases against Javed; hence, he may be interrogated regarding his involvement.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police Special Cell produced Javed in Delhi's Patiala House Court. The medical examination of Javed Mattoo was also done at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Mattoo (32), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, is an A++ category terrorist of the banned terror organization Hizbul Mujahideen. He had been evading his arrest for the last 13 years, the police said. The Delhi police further mentioned that they seized several arms and ammunition from Mattoo.

"One 9 mm Star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and a stolen car were recovered from him," an officer said. According to the sleuths, the Hizbul terrorist was planning to carry out 'audacious' terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and at another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler.

According to the police, they received information that Mattoo would be coming to Delhi-NCR to collect arms and ammunition. "On this information, sources keeping tabs on sleeper cells and weapon suppliers were activated. Today, i.e., on January 4, specific source information was received that Javed Ahmed Mattoo, resident of Sopore J-K, a wanted A++ category terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, would be coming to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of PAK ISI," Delhi Police informed through a statement.

"Mattoo's Pakistan-based handler was about to coordinate the delivery of arms and ammunition," Delhi Police informed further, adding that Mattoo was planning to carry out some 'audacious terror strikes' in the Union Territory at the behest of his handler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024