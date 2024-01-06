Earthquake hits Assam's Morigaon

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Assam's Morigaon on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake struck at 11.38 pm on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on January 5, 2024, 23:38:18 IST, Lat: 26.24 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Morigaon,Assam, India," the NCS said in a post on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)