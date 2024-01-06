Earthquake hits Assam's Morigaon
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Assam's Morigaon on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
06-01-2024
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Assam's Morigaon on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake struck at 11.38 pm on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on January 5, 2024, 23:38:18 IST, Lat: 26.24 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Morigaon,Assam, India," the NCS said in a post on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
