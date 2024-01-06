"I support and thank": Swami Chakrapani on Iqbal Ansari getting invitation for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

After former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, received an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Friday thanked and lauded Ansari. RSS workers, on behalf of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, handed Iqbal Ansari the invitation card on Friday.

"I am happy that the idol of Lord Ram is going to be installed...Ayodhya is the land of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian harmony. It will always remain intact...The Supreme Court gave a verdict and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere...People of Ayodhya are happy, I am happy too..." Iqbal Ansari told ANI. Ansari had earlier said that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue.

"I support and thank Iqbal Ansari's statement. When Ansari can make such statements despite representing the Muslim side in the case, then why is the opposition shouting so much," said Swami Chakrapani Maharaj. Invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla' on January 22 have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

"Whether the invitation should be sent out or not is decided by the committee, so we feel that devotees of Ram should remain wherever they are and wherever you can see a temple nearby, offer prayers in it. If there is nothing else, then do puja at home and light a lamp," he said. "We were the main party in the Supreme Court in the name of President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani. Even I haven't received the invitation yet. But no one can take away your devotion," he added.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested that people refrain from visiting Ayodhya in large numbers in view of security and logistical reasons. Acknowledging that Lord Ram's devotees are eager to be part of the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few people have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on January 22nd, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on January 22nd," PM Modi said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration, which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

