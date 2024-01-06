Tamil Nadu: Chennai MeT sounds rain alert in Chennai, Cuddalore, other districts during next 3 hrs

Light to moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours, said a nowcast warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday. "Moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Karaikal," it said.

"Light rain is likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuaram, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhnagar, Thirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Puducherry," it added. Earlier a week ago, in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Michaung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured support for Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had apprised the Prime Minister of the urgent need for financial support from the Union government to address the mounting challenges faced by the state. As Tamil Nadu grappled with the aftermath of the cyclone and flooding, the state government and the Centre jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

As many as 35 deaths were reported in the flooding, with Thoothukudi district accounting for 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli for 13. Roads and railway tracks were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall across the state. (ANI)

