Delhi: Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill Flyover, traffic affected

A massive fire broke out in forest area near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road in Central Delhi on Saturday evening, hampering vehicular movement in the area.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 19:54 IST
Visuals from Spot (Photo/Delhi Fire Service). Image Credit: ANI
However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The Fire Service department said that a total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. According to Delhi Fire Service Department, a call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received.

"A total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far no injuries or causality reported," officials said. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert to avoid the adjoining roads near Modi Mill flyover.

"Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

