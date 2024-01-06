Maharashtra records 154 fresh Covid cases in state

A total of 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Maharashtra on Saturday, the Health Department said. It said 172 COVID-19 patients were discharged after full recovery on Saturday.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent. As per the health department, 14,790 tests were conducted in the state today. Among them, 2,421 were RT-PCR tests and 12,369 were RAT tests.

"Till today, 139 patients have been infected with JN.1 in the state. Since January 1, 2023, 141 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded. 70.92 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age. 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 16 per cent did not have any comorbidities," a release said. India recorded 774 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As per official data, two deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours--one each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,17,431--an increase of 774 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,387, reflecting an increase of two deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases that have recovered in India is 4,44,79,804, an increase of 919 since yesterday morning.

34,660 tests were done on January 5, 2024, as per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research. A total of 220,67,81,345 vaccinations have been completed in India up until now since the outbreak of the virus.

As per the official data by the Ministry of Health, the maximum number of cases have been reported from southern India, among which 1169 cases have been reported in Karnataka, 1160 in Kerala, 188 in Tamil Nadu and 931 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

