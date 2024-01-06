UP: Schools up to class-8 in Lucknow to remain closed till Jan 10 amid cold wave

In view of cold wave conditions, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday announced that all classes up to grade 8 will remain closed until January 10. The Lucknow District Administration also announced that schools for classes 9-12 will remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. given the cold weather conditions.

Earlier this week, in view of the chilly weather conditions and dense fog, the district administration in Lucknow declared the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 until January 6. Similar instructions were issued by the Prayagraj district administration earlier this week, wherein the authorities announced that the secondary schools of all the boards would remain closed until January 6.

Cold weather conditions along with fog prevailed across the North India regions on Saturday morning with the national capital recording a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung. Dense fog engulfed the national capital, which affected commuters and traffic during the early hours on Saturday.

Several flights were delayed in the North India regions due to fog and harsh weather conditions. Fog and inclement weather conditions also impacted several trains running to and from the national capital. 22 trains travelling towards the national capital were delayed on Friday due to fog conditions in the region.

Further, people sat by bonfires in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped. As per the IMD, "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh during January; over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during January 6-8 over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha on January 6, and 7.

"There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over north India during the next five days, says IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)