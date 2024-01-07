Left Menu

Tripura: Inter-Sector Badminton competition organised by BSF concludes

The inter-sector badminton competition, organised by Border Security Force in Tripura, concluded on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:49 IST
Inter-Sector Badminton Competition organised by BSF concludes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The competition commenced on January 3 in Agartala.

Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG Frontier HQ Tripura, chief guest of the closing ceremony, handed over the trophy to the winner and runner and distributed certificates among the participants. Senior officers from Frontier Tripura were present on the occasion.

Final matches for all the categories were played on Saturday, in which all the participants took part in the spirit of the game, BSF said in a statement. The players selected will further participate in inter frontier Badminton competition 2024, BSF added. (ANI)

