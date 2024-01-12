CM Dhami meets family of Uttarakhand's late mountaineer Savita Kanswal, bestowed with Tenzing Norgay National Courage award

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the family of late mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who was bestowed on with the 'Tenzing Norgay National Courage Award-2022'. Savita Kanswal's father, Radheshyam Kanswal, met CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday with his family.

CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand is a land of dedication and this land has always given us inspiring personalities. Savita Kanswal and her entire family are also integral parts of this glorious journey. He said that it is a matter of pride for the entire state that the daughter of Uttarakhand was honoured with the National Courage Award as a national pride for her courage and determination.

The Uttarakhand CM further said that the late mountaineer will always remain a source of inspiration for the youth of the state. In 2022, Savita Kanswal from Uttarkashi's Lonthru village became the first woman in India to successfully climb Mt Everest and Mt Makalu in just 16 days.

She lost her life in an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi Hills in the year 2022. (ANI)

