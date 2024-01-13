Left Menu

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' in Hyderabad

Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. The festival marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:47 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' in Hyderabad
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. The festival marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival. Earlier, on January 8, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the areas affected by rainwater stagnation in Puducherry and ordered the officials to clear the sewage canal blockages.

After that, with the help of machines, including JCP, sewage canals were dug and the streets were cleaned. Medicines were sprayed to prevent the development of unsanitary conditions. The Governor of Telangana and the Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, attended the 'District Women Empowerment Seminar' on January 8 and urged women to start businesses, emphasising that economic freedom for women leads to overall freedom. The seminar was organised by a private organisation at Punjai Puliampatti in Erode district. Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the seminar as a special guest.

While addressing the people on the occasion, Soundararajan emphasised the fact that she attended the programme, considering the importance of it for women. "Although there were various programmes at that time, I have participated in this one considering the importance of it for women. If women get economic freedom, they will get freedom in everything," Soundararajan said.

Soundararajan further urged the women to start businesses, be they small or big, as according to Soundararajan, if the economy is in the hands of the women, then there will be a livelihood. "Women are now becoming entrepreneurs. Women should come in large numbers, start small and be big entrepreneurs. If the economy is in the hands of women, there will be a livelihood," Soundararajan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024