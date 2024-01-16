Left Menu

Delhi HC restrains Punjabi rapper Bohemia from working for groups other than Saga Music

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order restraining Punjabi rapper Bohemia from singing, making music videos and public performances for other music groups without prior permission in writing from Saga Music.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:02 IST
Delhi HC restrains Punjabi rapper Bohemia from working for groups other than Saga Music
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order restraining Punjabi rapper Bohemia from singing, making music videos and public performances for other music groups without prior permission in writing from Saga Music. Justice Anish Dayal passed an ex parte interim order on the plea of Saga Music. Bohemia has been sued by the petitioner for an alleged violation of a contract.

The High Court also restrained Bohemia or any other person on his behalf from making any defamatory post against the petitioner. The high court has listed the matter on February 23. The bench has also issued notice to Bohemia and others. The petitioner, Saga Music, has stated their agreement of December 2019, which said that Bohemia shall work for them for 45 months and cannot collaborate with any other artist or music group.

It was also stated that the agreement said that Saga Music would have intellectual property rights in all his songs, videos and public performances. It was argued that Bohemia violated the agreement by doing his musical tours and he also released songs in collaboration with others and did not produce a song for Saga Music.

It was also contended that Bohemia and other people also made defamatory allegations, causing harm to the petitioner. The bench, after taking a prima facie view, passed the interim order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024