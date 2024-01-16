Left Menu

India's INOX Air Products signs MoU with Maharashtra government

Industrial and medical gases manufacturer INOX Air Products said on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Indian state Maharashtra for a green ammonia plant, which has a planned outlay of $3 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:10 IST
India's INOX Air Products signs MoU with Maharashtra government

Industrial and medical gases manufacturer INOX Air Products said on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Indian state Maharashtra for a green ammonia plant, which has a planned outlay of $3 billion. The project is aimed to be commissioned in 3 to 5 years and would be used to produce 500,000 million metric tons per annum(MTPA) of liquid ammonia, the privately-held company said. INOX Air Products is a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases and has about 45 operating locations in India.

Torrent Power, which generates thermal, solar and wind power, recently signed a similar agreement with the Gujarat government to create green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024