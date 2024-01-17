Norway to spend $190 mln to increase defence industry capacity
"Increasing capacity in the defence industry is important, both for Ukraine, but also to ensure our own security," Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said. "We are now contributing to a significant increase in Nammo's production capacity to meet Norway's needs as well as the needs of allies and Ukraine," he said.
Norway's government said on Wednesday it will set aside 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($190.48 million) to increase the capacity of the country's defence industry.
Specific projects at defence group Nammo will receive 1 billion crowns, while 1 billion will be set aside for other projects in the Norwegian defence industry, the government said in a statement. "Increasing capacity in the defence industry is important, both for Ukraine, but also to ensure our own security," Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said.
"We are now contributing to a significant increase in Nammo's production capacity to meet Norway's needs as well as the needs of allies and Ukraine," he said.
