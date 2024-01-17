Norway to spend $190 mln to increase defence industry capacity

Norway's government said on Wednesday it will set aside 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($190.48 million) to increase the capacity of the country's defence industry.

Specific projects at defence group Nammo will receive 1 billion crowns, while 1 billion will be set aside for other projects in the Norwegian defence industry, the government said in a statement. "Increasing capacity in the defence industry is important, both for Ukraine, but also to ensure our own security," Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said.

"We are now contributing to a significant increase in Nammo's production capacity to meet Norway's needs as well as the needs of allies and Ukraine," he said.

