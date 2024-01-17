Adani Vidya Mandir emerging as catalyst for transformation of children in tribal-dominated Surguja

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI):The children of tribal-dominated Surguja are undergoing a significant metamorphosis to achieve their future goal as Adani Vidya Mandir has taken up the task of providing quality education at free of cost. Adani Vidya Mandir, an initiative of Adani Group, is ensuring quality education to children from LKG to class 11th, informed the school administration.

The administration further elaborated that the school, located at village Salhi-around 60 kilometres from Ambikapur, with well-equipped laboratories and infrastructure is not just ensuring education at free of cost, instead the institute is also providing free meals, books, stationary items, uniforms and bus service to its students. While providing free meals to the students, the group ensures that every student gets proper nutrition. According to the management, the parents of students studying here have a unique association with the institute, as the children of women engaged in the preparation of meals are also studying in Adani Vidya Mandir. Around 1,000 people, particularly students and staff, take advantage of the meal facility together. A 12-member group of women is engaged in the preparation and serving of nutritious meals to students as well as staff members.

With the establishment of Adani Vidya Mandir, children in the areas have significantly benefited, said Babita, a member of a women's group engaged in the preparation of meals in the school, adding that her daughter is also studying in class 11 of this school. She also shared the SOP being followed by the group to ensure nutritious meals to students.

Before the establishment of Adani Vidya Mandir, children in the area used to study in government schools, according to Babita. Notably, as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Rajasthan Rajya Vidhyut Utpadan Limited and Adani Group has established the school for ensuring quality education to children belonging from villages affected by coal mining.

The school, housing over 900 students, has 23 smart classes and a rich library for students as well as teachers. Speaking about the facilities available in the school, a 9th class student Samar Singh said that all the laboratories in the school are equipped with all the necessary equipment and apparatus. Along with free education, the school provides books, uniform and bus facilities at free of cost.

Aspiring to become an engineer, 11th standard student Leela Porte said that Adani Vidya Mandir has largely to several students in the area. With the objective to ensure quality education to children belonging from rural areas, Adani Vidya Mandir was established in 2013, said principal of the school Dilip Kumar Pandey, adding that a major transformation could be witnessed among the children studying in this school.

"We are trying here to provide quality education by involving modern techniques. The students, who once feared going to school and not confident, are now speaking English as well as Hindi fluently. The students studying here are progressing regularly and going to have a bright future," said the principal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)