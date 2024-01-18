HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts. READ MORE

PREVIEW-Tennis-Undercooked Medvedev looks to beat the heat in bid for Australian Open crown Djokovic, Sabalenka go through after Jabeur ousted by talented teen

Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach third round Sabalenka glides past Fruhvirtova into third round

Jabeur shocked, contenders through as rain hits Melbourne De Minaur has 'more to show' in Australian Open campaign

Sinner swats aside De Jong and dreams of Baywatch bod 1115 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit). Australian Open order of play on Thursday

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)