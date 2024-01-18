Left Menu

J-K: ED attaches properties worth Rs 5 crore in terror funding case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 5 crore (approximately) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an investigation against some Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives who channelled funds for terrorist activities.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:03 IST
J-K: ED attaches properties worth Rs 5 crore in terror funding case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 5 crore (approximately) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an investigation against some Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives who channelled funds for terrorist activities. Seven immovable assets and two bank accounts have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They belong to Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah and Iqbal Mir, the ED said in a statement.

The statement said that ED initiated an investigation based on the FIR registered and chargesheet issued by J-K Police for the offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani, alias Khalid Andrabi and others, They were accused of working with "Pakistan handlers who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for Jammu & Kashmir students for a hefty money around Rs 10-15 lakh per student."

As per the statement, the ED investigation revealed that the money was received in their accounts and in the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, which was a trust opened for charitable purposes. "However, these accounts were used to receive funds from the students and further ploughing into the terrorist activities in India in various ways, such as distributing money to stone pelters and providing money to the persons or terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistan handlers such as Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, etc."

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024