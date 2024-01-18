Left Menu

AP Govt unveils 206-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada

In a monumental initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government has erected a 206 feet Mahashilpam of Dr BR Ambedkar, the world's tallest statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

18-01-2024
AP Govt unveils 206-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (PHOTO/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government has erected a 206 feet Mahashilpam of Dr BR Ambedkar, the world's tallest statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution. "The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh wrote on X.

"It is the "Statue of Social Justice," he added. This awe-inspiring creation, aptly named the "Statue of Social Justice," is poised to rewrite history and inspire generations for centuries to come.

To commemorate this historic moment, citizens were cordially invited to attend the unveiling ceremony scheduled for the 19th of this month. "Let us collectively celebrate this remarkable achievement and honour the legacy of Ambedkar, whose contributions continue to shape our collective consciousness," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh wrote on X.

The event promises to be a testament to the enduring legacy of Ambedkar and the ideals of social justice he championed throughout his life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

