Left Menu

"Going to place a good budget for state": Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that they have invited suggestions, including from the public for the budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly starting from February 2.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:05 IST
"Going to place a good budget for state": Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that they have invited suggestions, including from the public for the budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly starting from February 2. He expressed confidence that the government is going to place a good budget for the state this year too.

Speaking with ANI, CM Sawant said, "Goa Assembly's budget session begins on February 2nd... We had a meeting with all the secretaries of the heads of departments." He added that different suggestions from every department were taken for future planning of the Budget...

"We have also invited suggestions from the public...We are taking suggestions from all the industry associations, the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Clubs and all such organisations in the state," CM Sawant added. "We are going to place a good budget for the state this year too. The preparations have begun," he said.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9, sources said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, they said.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024