"Going to place a good budget for state": Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that they have invited suggestions, including from the public for the budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly starting from February 2. He expressed confidence that the government is going to place a good budget for the state this year too.

Speaking with ANI, CM Sawant said, "Goa Assembly's budget session begins on February 2nd... We had a meeting with all the secretaries of the heads of departments." He added that different suggestions from every department were taken for future planning of the Budget...

"We have also invited suggestions from the public...We are taking suggestions from all the industry associations, the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Clubs and all such organisations in the state," CM Sawant added. "We are going to place a good budget for the state this year too. The preparations have begun," he said.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9, sources said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, they said.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

