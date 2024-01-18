Left Menu

FTSE struggles to shake off gloom, Watches of Switzerland sinks

The midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.1% after closing at a five-week low on Wednesday. Watches of Switzerland tumbled 28.1%, by the most on record, after the retailer of luxury watches slashed its annual revenue forecast as economic headwinds prompted consumers to rein in spending. Its stock was the biggest decliner among FTSE 250 constituents. Flutter climbed 9.4% after the online betting giant posted a 15% rise in fourth-quarter revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:54 IST
FTSE struggles to shake off gloom, Watches of Switzerland sinks

The UK's main stock indexes struggled on Thursday to recover from a three-day slump, driven by concerns about interest rate cuts coming later than expected, while shares of Watches of Switzerland fell after a bleak forecast.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was flat by 0808 GMT, hovering near a seven-week low hit in the previous session, when a slew of economic data and hawkish comments from central bank policymakers dampened the mood. The midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.1% after closing at a five-week low on Wednesday.

Watches of Switzerland tumbled 28.1%, by the most on record, after the retailer of luxury watches slashed its annual revenue forecast as economic headwinds prompted consumers to rein in spending. Its stock was the biggest decliner among FTSE 250 constituents.

Flutter climbed 9.4% after the online betting giant posted a 15% rise in fourth-quarter revenue. Ladbrokes owner Entain rose nearly 3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024