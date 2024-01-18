Left Menu

ASI killed by speeding vehicle at checkpoint; cop to get 'martyr' status, says CM

An assistant sub-inspector was killed after a speeding pick-up vehicle hit him at a checkpoint on Thursday in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.ASI Naresh Sharma 40 sustained serious injuries and succumbed in a nearby hospital, said Superintendent of Police Vinayak Varma.The driver of the pick-up vehicle increased the speed on noticing police at the checkpoint near a petrol pump. This information, however, was not confirmed by local police.

PTI | Chhindwara/Bhopal | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:17 IST
An assistant sub-inspector was killed after a speeding pick-up vehicle hit him at a checkpoint on Thursday in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

ASI Naresh Sharma (40) sustained serious injuries and succumbed in a nearby hospital, said Superintendent of Police Vinayak Varma.

''The driver of the pick-up vehicle increased the speed on noticing police at the checkpoint near a petrol pump. He also broke the barricade placed on the road while fleeing. He was arrested later,'' the SP said.

Terming the incident as heart-wrenching, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Sharma will be given 'martyr' status as he died on the line of duty.

He also said his kin will be given Rs 1 crore as compensation as well as a job.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairperson KK Mishra said the driver had filled fuel from the pump near the checkpoint and was fleeing without paying. This information, however, was not confirmed by local police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

