Left Menu

BSF Eastern Command chief reviews security preparedness in insurgency-affected border areas

The Additional Director General of the BSF Eastern Command, Sonali Mishra, visited the insurgency-affected border areas of Tripura on Thursday, to review operational preparedness and boost the morale of troops.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 22:57 IST
BSF Eastern Command chief reviews security preparedness in insurgency-affected border areas
BSF Eastern Command chief reviews security preparedness (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Additional Director General of the BSF Eastern Command, Sonali Mishra, visited the insurgency-affected border areas of Tripura on Thursday to review operational preparedness and boost the morale of troops. Accompanied by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF Tripura Frontier, Mishra visited the Border Outpost (BOP) H M Para and SPB Neelkanth, where development work has faced objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

She received briefings from the commandants of 126 Bn and 122 Bn BSF on the operational challenges and preparedness of their troops. Addressing the BSF personnel, BSF Eastern Command, ADG, Sonali Mishra emphasised the importance of both mental and physical well-being. She encouraged them to incorporate millet into their daily diet for its nutritional benefits and praised their tireless efforts in safeguarding the borders and curbing trans-border crimes.

A cultural program performed by children from the village of M K Para livened up the atmosphere, and Sonali Mishra distributed essential items as part of the BSF's civic action programme. She also witnessed a demonstration on "accidental fire" preparedness and planted a fruit sapling at the BOP. Later, at the BSF Battalion HQ Maharanichera, she observed a demonstration of the Multi-Ambush Threat Signal System (MTS).

Back at the Frontier HQ in Agartala, Sonali Mishra also took a tour of the Salbagan campus and participated in a Sainik Sammelan (soldier's meet) followed by a Barakhana (communal meal). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024